Coronavirus impacts lead to 100+ layoffs at U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville

More than 100 full-time employees at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center have been laid off in the last few days.

The layoffs are permanent and caused by the impact coronavirus has had on the center’s budget, according to Pat Sammons, the center’s spokesperson.

Alabama public health orders related to stopping the spread of coronavirus forced all museums in the state to shut down in March. Employees have been on furlough since.

The current coronavirus Safer At Home health order is set to expire on Friday. Gov. Kay Ivey has not said if she will extend that order or how facilities like the Space & Rocket Center will be allowed to operate once they can re-open.

As of Monday, the center is not scheduling to start a session of Space Camp until June 28.