Coronavirus hospitalizations up 20% in Alabama in 10 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 have jumped about 20% in less than two weeks in Alabama.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health show 362 people were hospitalized Monday for the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That's up from the 301 patients just 10 days earlier. But the total is still just a fraction of the 3,070 patients who pushed the state’s intensive care wards to near capacity in mid-January.

Officials said Tuesday they were monitoring the hike but don’t consider it to be a sign of another coming crisis in the pandemic since more people are getting vaccinated and many patients are younger people who tend to recover.