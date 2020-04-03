Coronavirus guidelines leave certain small businesses with no source of revenue

A Huntsville small business owner says state coronavirus guidelines have forced one of her businesses to shut down, and another is facing financial pressures. Businesses classified as non-essential in health orders are having a hard time bringing in any revenue as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus.

That's because they've had to close to the public and change how they operate.

Some stores classified as non-essential can still make money through online orders or curbside pick up orders, but for a store like Cabana Wax, a waxing company, those just aren't options and because of that, they can't make money.

Alison Dennis owns Cabana Wax and says a nice day like Friday could bring in roughly $1500. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that number is now zero, and for the foreseeable future.

"We can't sell anything on a retail website, we can't offer anything curbside, because we are literally a hands-on place, there's nothing that we can do," Dennis said.

Dennis' reality is that of many small business owners, bills still being paid but no profits. She owned a local smoothie shop and was looking forward to more business with warmer temperatures.

"Usually have that incline, and you usually are able to account for, make up for, whatever it was you lost during the cold months, and we were totally deprived of that opportunity to bounce back," Dennis said.

Dennis says the uncertainty of the coronavirus and when stores can re-open makes it a difficult time for all small business owners.

"There's another humanity aspect of it, too, and that's the preservation of small business, and what we come back to when this is all over," Dennis said.

Dennis says she plans to open her wax shop as soon as she is allowed to. According to Friday's stay at home order, that will be April 30th at the earliest. She is checking on her employees, and wants to support them through this difficult time as well.

Cabana Wax is located at 309 Pelham Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35801. A new location is being planned to open at 7046 Highway 72, Huntsville, AL 35806.