Marshall County Sheriff's Office reserve deputies can't train due to coronavirus

Coronavirus is having an effect on training for one local law enforcement agency.

The captain of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office Reserves says they have not been able to train since the pandemic started back in March.

"It’s very tough especially when the full-time deputies are asking you: Got anybody to do this? Well I’ve only got so many. We’ve all got other jobs and we can’t always be around, said Barry Priest, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Reserves captain.

They go through the same training as deputies so they can help the department however they'e needed.

"We don’t get paid for any of the services we offer, but we’re passionate about being in law enforcement and to be able to help and assist the full-time deputies that are out there, said Barry Priest.

He says right now out of 20 people in the reserves only 10 are trained and ready to assist the sheriff's office.

The other half had to put their training on hold - because of the pandemic.

"The other people that i need to put through the training, to be able to be in that capacity, we cannot so that and that’s been ever since March," said Barry Priest, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Reserves Captain.

Jim Priest, a sergeant in the reserves, says that training is crucial.

Since reserve deputies can assist with any call, from traffic stops to crowd control, it's essential that they're prepared.

"The training is the most important part in this position. Trying to get these guys ready to meet all of the obstacles that they are going to meet on a daily basis," said Jim Priest.

Both men say they have been able to some of the training over the phone, but it's not enough. They are hoping they can get back to work as soon as possible.

"We’re just eager for this to be over to do our jobs and be more efficient," said Jim Priest.

Even though the training for the reserves has stopped for now, they are always looking for more members to train.