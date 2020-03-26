Cases of coronavirus have risen in Lauderdale and Madison counties on Thursday as of 1:30 p.m.
Lauderdale County now has 8 cases. Madison County has 41 cases. The total for the state is 480.
So far, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,082 patients have been tested. One death is reported in Jackson County. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says it was made aware by the state of a possible coronavirus-related death in Madison County.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Autauga County: 6
Baldwin County: 4
Blount County: 2
Bullock County: 1
Butler County: 1
Calhoun County: 2
Chambers County: 9
Cherokee County: 1
Chilton County: 4
Choctaw County: 1
Clay County: 1
Cleburne County: 1
Colbert County: 1
Coosa County: 1
Cullman County: 6
Dallas County: 3
DeKalb County: 1
Elmore County: 10
Etowah County: 4
Franklin County: 2
Houston County: 3
Jackson County: 3
Jefferson County: 144
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 8
Lawrence County: 2
Lee County: 46
Limestone County: 11
Lowndes County: 1
Madison County: 41
Marengo County: 1
Marion County: 7
Marshall County: 3
Mobile County: 18
Montgomery County: 16
Morgan County: 8
Pickens County: 1
Pike County: 2
Russell County: 1
Shelby County: 50
St. Clair County: 7
Talladega County: 4
Tallapoosa County: 4
Tuscaloosa County: 17
Walker County: 18
Washington County: 1
Wilcox County: 1
Total: 480
Related Content
- Coronavirus cases rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties; State total reaches 480
- Alabama has 480 coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Limestone counties; state total at 283
- Coronavirus cases rise in Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties; State total at 472
- First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Franklin County; Madison, Lauderdale numbers rise
- DeKalb County has first coronavirus case; State total rises to 449
- UPDATE: Madison County has 36 coronavirus cases