Coronavirus cases rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties; State total reaches 480

Cases of coronavirus have risen in Lauderdale and Madison counties on Thursday as of 1:30 p.m.

Lauderdale County now has 8 cases. Madison County has 41 cases. The total for the state is 480.

So far, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 4,082 patients have been tested. One death is reported in Jackson County. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says it was made aware by the state of a possible coronavirus-related death in Madison County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 4

Blount County: 2

Bullock County: 1

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 9

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 4

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 1

Cleburne County: 1

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 1

Cullman County: 6

Dallas County: 3

DeKalb County: 1

Elmore County: 10

Etowah County: 4

Franklin County: 2

Houston County: 3

Jackson County: 3

Jefferson County: 144

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 8

Lawrence County: 2

Lee County: 46

Limestone County: 11

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 41

Marengo County: 1

Marion County: 7

Marshall County: 3

Mobile County: 18

Montgomery County: 16

Morgan County: 8

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 2

Russell County: 1

Shelby County: 50

St. Clair County: 7

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 4

Tuscaloosa County: 17

Walker County: 18

Washington County: 1

Wilcox County: 1

Total: 480