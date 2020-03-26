Coronavirus cases rise in Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties; State total at 472

The Alabama Department of Public Health has updated its website on Thursday, and it's reporting 472 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state. That's an increase of 86 cases.

The department reports one person has died from the illness in Jackson County. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says it was made aware of a possible coronavirus-related death in Madison County by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In total, 4,082 people have been tested.

Since numbers released on Wednesday afternoon:

*DeKalb County has its first case.

*Cullman County now has 6 cases, an increase of two.

*Limestone County now has 11 cases, an increase of five.

*Madison County now has 39 cases, an increase of four.

*Marshall County now has 3 cases, an increase of two.

*Morgan County now has 8 cases, an increase of three

*Jackson County now has 3 cases, an increase of one.

*Lawrence County now has two cases, an increase of one.

See the full breakdown by county here.