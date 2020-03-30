907 coronavirus cases in Alabama; numbers rise in Colbert, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties

As of 3:34 p.m. Monday, March 30, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 907 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Six deaths also have been confirmed in the state. As of Monday morning, the department added a death in Mobile County and another in Tallapoosa County. This is an increase from the four previously reported deaths: One is in Jackson County, another in Lauderdale County, another in Chambers County, and another in Madison County.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 17

Bibb County: 2

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 7

Chambers County: 33

Cherokee County: 2

Chilton County: 10

Choctaw County: 2

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 5

Colbert County: 4

Coosa County: 3

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 7

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 13

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 6

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Houston County: 9

Jackson County: 5

Jefferson County: 253

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 12

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 70

Limestone County: 19

Lowndes County: 1

Macon County: 1

Madison County: 89

Marengo County: 5

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 6

Mobile County: 43

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 26

Morgan County: 18

Pickens County: 3

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 14

Shelby County: 84

Sumter County: 1

Talladega County: 6

Tallapoosa County: 11

Tuscaloosa County: 26

Walker County: 31

Washington County: 3

Wilcox County: 2

Winston County: 2

Total: 907

