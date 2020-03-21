Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties

As of 4:20 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 131 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Lauderdale County now has two positive coronavirus cases. Earlier Saturday, Lauderdale was reported to have only once case.

Madison County now has nine positive coronavirus cases. Earlier Saturday, Madison was reported to have six cases.

Also in North Alabama, Jackson County has one case, Limestone County has one case and Cullman County has two cases.

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Baldwin County: 2

Calhoun County: 1

Chambers County: 1

Cullman County: 2

Elmore County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 61

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 2

Lee County: 12

Limestone County: 1

Madison County: 9

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 2

Montgomery County: 3

Shelby County: 16

St. Clair County: 1

Talladega County: 1

Tuscaloosa County: 6

Walker County: 1

Washington County: 1

Total: 131

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus