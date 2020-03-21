As of 4:20 p.m. Saturday, March 21, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 131 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
Lauderdale County now has two positive coronavirus cases. Earlier Saturday, Lauderdale was reported to have only once case.
Madison County now has nine positive coronavirus cases. Earlier Saturday, Madison was reported to have six cases.
Also in North Alabama, Jackson County has one case, Limestone County has one case and Cullman County has two cases.
WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Baldwin County: 2
Calhoun County: 1
Chambers County: 1
Cullman County: 2
Elmore County: 6
Jackson County: 1
Jefferson County: 61
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 2
Lee County: 12
Limestone County: 1
Madison County: 9
Marion County: 1
Mobile County: 2
Montgomery County: 3
Shelby County: 16
St. Clair County: 1
Talladega County: 1
Tuscaloosa County: 6
Walker County: 1
Washington County: 1
Total: 131
No deaths have been reported.
Related Content
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties
- First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36
- 5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
- Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan
- Third case of coronavirus confirmed on Redstone Arsenal in Madison County
- UPDATE: Coronavirus case confirmed in Limestone County
- Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Lauderdale County schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
- Madison County Sheriff's Office taking precautions due to coronavirus