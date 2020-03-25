Clear
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Limestone counties; state total at 283

The number was last updated on Wednesday.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 10:39 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 283 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

There have been 2,812 people tested, and no deaths reported. 

WAAY 31 will update this list each time we receive new reports from the department.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 1

Baldwin County: 4

Calhoun County: 2

Chambers County: 7

Cullman County: 3

Elmore County: 9

Franklin County: 1

Houston County: 1

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 99

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 6

Lee County: 29

Limestone County: 6

Madison County: 21

Marion County: 1

Mobile County: 10

Montgomery County: 9

Morgan County: 2

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 1

Shelby County: 36

St. Clair County: 5

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 3

Tuscaloosa County: 10

Walker County: 8

Washington County: 1

Total: 283

No deaths have been reported.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

