Coronavirus cases increase in Cullman, Jackson, Limestone, Morgan counties

According to a 4:40 p.m. March 24 update from the Alabama Department of Public Health, coronavirus cases have increased in four North Alabama counties since Tuesday morning.
Cullman County now has three cases, an increase of one.
Jackson County now has two cases, an increase of one.
Limestone County now has four cases, an increase of two.
Morgan County now has two cases, an increase of one.
There are 21 cases confirmed in Madison County, one in Franklin, and three in Lauderdale.
Overall, there are 242 cases confirmed in Alabama. There have been 2,321 people tested and no deaths reported.
See the breakdown by county here.
