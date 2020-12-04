Coronavirus cases have risen more than 40% in Alabama in the last 2 weeks

The number of positive coronavirus cases are rising in North Alabama and the entire state.

The number of positive cases in our state has risen more than 40% in the last two weeks.

Sen. Doug Jones said in a news conference on Thursday that our state has one of the highest percentages of positive cases in one week.

Health officials believe the number of cases will continue to rise in the coming months.

“Unfortunately, we are in a position today probably worse than we’ve been in since any other time we’ve had these live streams. The numbers have been up, they’re continuing to rise, we’re afraid about what’s going to go on after the Thanksgiving and going into the December holidays, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

That light Jones mentioned is a vaccine. He hopes it will be available to everyone by summer.