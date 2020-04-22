Coronavirus cases grow in Marshall County, hot spot for North Alabama

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Marshall County since 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In that same time period, only one new case was reported in Madison County.

Wednesday marked the day that Marshall County, a county with a population four times less than that of Madison County, became the county with the most coronavirus cases in North Alabama.

After first being called a hot spot a few weeks ago, Marshall County's numbers having continued to grow faster than any other county in North Alabama.

In Marshall County, there are 241 total cases and 4 deaths, a total of 923 people were tested.

In Madison County, there are 205 total cases, 4 deaths, but with 2,611 people tested.

WAAY 31 has received numerous complaints from people in Marshall County, about various businesses and plants they say are full of coronavirus cases. Most of them have pointed fingers at the county's chicken plants.

Tuesday, the Wayne Farms Plant in Albertville said it had 75 cases of coronavirus and 1 death.

WAAY31 also had viewers ask us about the Tyson chicken plant in Albertville. A report by The Associated Press says 200 people got sick with coronavirus and 2 people died at one of Tyson's chicken plants in Iowa.

On Wednesday, WAAY31 asked the company if there are or have been any coronavirus cases in its Marshall County facility. A spokesman for the company said the company will not discuss "specific numbers or locatons about cases."

We will follow any developments surrounding this as we learn more information.