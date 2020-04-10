Coronavirus cases confirmed at future Mazda Toyota plant

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing confirms two cases of coronavirus at its North Alabama construction site.

The site is in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. According to Mazda Toyota, two contract construction workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Mazda Toyota says anyone who had direct contact with the workers will remain quarantined for 14 days.

The company suspended construction activity at its site on April 4 in response to the state's stay-at-home order. It says any job at the site that cannot meet social distancing recommendations is temporarily suspended. However, construction resumed on April 7 in areas where social distancing can be maintained.

A Mazda Toyota spokesperson, Toni Eberhart, issued this statement:

As of April 10, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) can confirm two cases of COVID-19 at the construction site. Those affected are contract construction workers, and their employers have taken immediate actions following Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) guidelines to minimize risk to others. Anyone who had direct contact with the affected individuals will remain quarantined for 14 days. Our thoughts are with the affected individuals and their family at this time.

With the safety and welfare of team members and construction workers as our top priority, MTM suspended normal construction activity at its site on April 4 in response to Gov. Ivey’s Stay at Home Order. We used this downtime to review enhanced guidelines, evaluate site conditions and further increase safety and social-distancing efforts. As a result, any job at the site that cannot meet social distancing recommendations is temporarily suspended. With these measures in place, along with enhanced sanitization efforts, construction resumed on April 7 for work areas in which ADPH guidelines can be met.

MTM and its business partners are in constant communication to assess the need to limit site activity to help protect the health and welfare of onsite workers.