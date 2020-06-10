Coronavirus cases confirmed at Florence nursing home, rehab center

Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says that, as of Wednesday, it has two residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Executive Director Linda Graves added that no employees have tested positive.

Graves said no residents have died from coronavirus.

She said the facility has “followed all recommendations and guidelines issued by the CDC, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the state and local health departments.

“Our staff is properly supplied with personal protective equipment and we have conducted regular in-servicing as to how to don and doff PPE.”

Graves said the facility is in regular contact with families and local, state and federal health officials.

