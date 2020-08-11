Coronavirus case postpones in-person start at 2 Lawrence County schools

Two Lawrence County schools won’t be starting the new school year in-person on Wednesday.

That's because a person who has tested positive for coronavirus had close contact with people from Moulton Elementary and Moulton Middle schools, according to Dr. Jon Bret Smith, Lawrence County School System superintendent.

He said all individuals who had contact with the person with coronavirus have been notified. He said it was about 10 people.

Both schools will be all-virtual for the first two weeks of the school year, and in-person classes are scheduled to start Aug. 26, Smith said.

Smith said postponing the opening of the two schools was recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to posts on the Facebook pages of both schools, “Plans are being made for students to pick up Chromebooks for virtual instruction during this time.”

In-person instruction at all other Lawrence County schools will start as scheduled Wednesday, the first day of the district’s school year.