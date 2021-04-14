Coronavirus case forces University of North Alabama softball team to cancel activities

The University of North Alabama has cancelled its softball team’s activities due to a positive coronavirus case.

The school provided the following statement:

"Due to a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing within the program, the University of North Alabama softball team has cancelled all activities until April 26. Cancelled events include the next two weekend ASUN Conference series against Lipscomb (April 16-17 at home) and at Kennesaw State (April 23-24 on the road).

"No makeup dates have been set at this time. The next scheduled game for the Lions is a single game against Murray State on April 28th. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium."