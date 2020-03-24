Coronavirus case confirmed in Alabama State Department of Education

An Alabama State Department of Education employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ABC 32 in Montgomery.
Director of Communications Michael Sibley confirmed the department was notified Monday night about the case, ABC 32 reports. He says the employee worked on the 5th floor of the department.
The entire 5th floor has not been closed, just the section the employee works in and the adjacent hallways. These areas will be deep cleaned.
