Coronavirus case confirmed at Hampton Cove Elementary School

Hampton Cove Elementary School sent a letter to parents Wednesday night saying that at least one person associated with the school tested positive for coronavirus.

Huntsville City Schools says the individual’s last known date on campus was Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it’s notified anyone directly exposed.

Those individuals will be self-quarantining, and disinfecting has occurred on campus, according to the letter.

If you have a confirmed case of coronavirus, you’re urged to report it to the district.

You can find the Huntsville City Schools coronavirus dashboard here.