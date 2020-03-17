Coronavirus impacting North Alabama wedding venues and events

With new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising groups of 10 or more to not gather for the next 15 days, those planning weddings have some tough decisions to make.

"Before coronavirus this would have been a joyous couple of months ahead of us, but now brides are having to deal with what to do. To have their wedding, to not have their wedding, it’s just a scary time for everyone," said Heather Morgan, wedding manager at Hampton Cove Wedding Plantation.

"We’re putting the ball in their court and supporting them in their decision."

The venue says it is taking precautions to make sure everyone stays safe.

"All of the venue is sanitized before and after each event and then discretely sanitizing between and during the event," said Morgan.

An event planner told WAAY 31 the coronavirus is having an impact on business.

"More rescheduling, postponing events. No cancellations as of right now fortunately. Naturally couples are nervous and they want to be ahead of things and we’re doing everything we can to accommodate that," said Carlee Koehler, owner of Huntsville Event Planning.

Wedding and event planners agree, the best advice for brides, communication and not to stress is the key.

"I think considering rescheduling is always a thought, something to consider, however it is not necessary at this point," said Koehler.

