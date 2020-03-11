Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Coronavirus Facts over Fear

Coronavirus Facts over Fear

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

Everyone is talking about the coronavirus. There is a lot of information available but not all of it is truth. WAAY 31 wants to make sure that you have easy to understand information and can separate facts from fear.

We have created a series of public service announcements for you highlighting important facts you need to know. These will inform you on how to stay safe and how you can prevent the spread of viruses, such as the coronavirus.

WAAY 31 will continue to keep an eye on this situation and update you often.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Alabama Public Health

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events