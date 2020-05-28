Construction stopped at Huntsville Hospital tower after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Construction is suspended at Huntsville Hospital's Orthopedic & Spine Tower that's being built on Gallatin Street just off Governors drive after a construction worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe Forsthoffer, a spokesperson for Robins & Morton, the general contractor on the project, told WAAY 31 the site shut down on Wednesday for cleaning after an employee tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Only one worker with a positive test, but dozens of employees were tested for coronavirus and are waiting for test results. Forsthoffer said they hope to have more results in the next 24 hours.

The spokesperson told WAAY 31 about 200 people were on the same shift as the worker who tested positive.

The contractor says it is following CDC guidelines on sanitizing and contact tracing.

A professional cleaning crew has disinfected the site and the construction office, Forsthoffer said.

The contractor hopes to resume construction in a few days.

The project is expected to be complete in 2021 and will include 72 new private patients rooms and 24 orthopedic or spine operating rooms.