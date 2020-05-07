Construction continues on Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

In the Sand Mountain area, coronavirus hasn't stopped one construction project from getting to the finish line.
The mayor of the City of Albertville told WAAY 31 News the virus did not have much affect the construction of the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
He said they did add more hand washing stations and tried to keep social distancing guidelines between workers.
The mayor said even with the small usual construction setbacks, he is excited for when they officially open.
"Through everything we've gone through and hopefully as we start opening back up and taking the safety measures we need, I'm really excited," said Tracy Honea, City of Albertville Mayor.
The mayor also told WAAY 31 News he hopes to start to open parts of the park this summer.
