Concern over new COVID variant

A new variant of the Coronavirus first detected in South Africa is causing concern around the world.

Dr. Ali Hassoun is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital who is staying on top of the research about the new COVID variant.

Dr. Hassoun said the discovery of the new variant shows dozens of mutations in the way the virus attaches itself to human cells.

He said it is too soon to know if the mutation could evade the vaccine.

"We really don't have definite data that the vaccine is not gonna work or the monoclonal antibody infusion with it ,or its more dangerous or cause more severe cases, because what that have in South Africa and some of the other countries that are reporting it seems the same severity of illness is the same," said Dr. Hassoun.

He also said the emergence of a new variant does not change the precautions people need to take to avoid getting sick.

"Please get vaccinated if you're not. Please keep wearing masks. Keep physical distancing as the winter is coming whether it is the new variant or the old variant," said Dr. Hassoun. "If you do that, we'll be able to cut down on our cases."

Around the world, concerns about this COVID mutation has led to travel restrictions and that's caused jitters on financial markets.