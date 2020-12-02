Company in Arab will help distribute a coronavirus vaccine

A company in Arab will play a huge role in distributing the coronavirus vaccine across the country.

WAAY 31 spoke with the CEO and president of Cold Box Express, Foster McDonald, and learned how the specialized boxes work.

Each cold box has its own heating and cooling system. These one-of-a-kind boxes can manage temperatures from -4 degrees Fahrenheit, up to room temperature.

“To put on a truck, to put on a trailer, whatever the ground requirement is, we’re the only one in the, actually in the world that we know of, that is designed for that purpose," said McDonald.

The cold boxes are battery operated. They can maintain temperatures for 5 days before needing to be recharged.

The cold boxes meet every CDC requirement to transport a coronavirus vaccine. McDonald said the cold boxes will give the whole country a save place to store the vaccine.

He's glad his company will help the country to get the virus under control.

"We all have a lot of fatigue about COVID and be a part of the solution will be very gratifying for us, for sure," said McDonald.

McDonald anticipates a high demand for the cold boxes once a vaccine is approved. They are already working with the California Department of Public Health to distribute the vaccine.