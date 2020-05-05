Family, friends honor Buckhorn High School football player’s organ donation after fatal crash

Many in the New Market community came together Tuesday to honor a teenager whose life was lost too soon.

But coronavirus concerns impacted how his community was able to celebrate his life.

Sixteen-year-old Kyler Scott died over the weekend in a car wreck. (Read more here)

His parents said he would have turned 17 later this month.

Kyler Scott's parents still can't believe their son is gone.

An only child, Kyler was their whole life.

His parents didn't want to go on camera because the pain is still too fresh, but tell WAAY 31 Kyler was a gentle giant who cared about everyone.

They say he had a heart of gold, which is why they chose to donate Kyler's organs so that others can live.

Normally organ donors are given a honor walk when they donate their organs.

But coronavirus restrictions prevented it from happening.

So Tuesday, family, friends, classmates, and teammates remembered the Buckhorn High School football player and wrestler by driving through the Scott's neighborhood past Kyler's home.

Balloons of blue, gold and white blew in the wind on every mailbox.

Many people lined the streets to show support.

Kyler's parents said they pray Kyler has the opportunity to give others the gift of life and want to bring more awareness for organ donors.

The Scott family is making arrangements for a private funeral for their son.

They also want to thank all of the first responders and hospital staff who helped their son and family.