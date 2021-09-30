Community invited to Northwest-Shoals Community College Covid-19 vaccine clinics

To get more people vaccinated against coronavirus, Northwest-Shoals Community College is hosting vaccine clinics.

The clinics are set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, 14 and 19 at the Patriot Center Gym on the Muscle Shoals campus, 800 George Wallace Blvd, Muscle Shoals.

The Vaccine Clinic will be administered by Helen Keller Hospital and is open to NW-SCC students, faculty, staff, as well as the public and is free of charge. Appointments may be made through the following links:

Oct. 5 - https://forms.gle/xkqVYtC4hDKjm6CS8

Oct. 14 - https://forms.gle/foJDQ5mL7W2EzceS8

Oct. 19 - https://forms.gle/JJUt9FL7QpCkuFmb7

However, walk-ins are welcome and will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Face coverings must be worn. Participants 12 and up will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Due to vaccination age restrictions, participants 12 and 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to receive the vaccine.

Booster dose vaccines will be given to eligible persons at least six months after completion of the primary series in:

individuals 65 years of age and older;

individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and

individuals 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19.