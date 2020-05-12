College graduates face uncertain future in today's job market

The class of 2020 is entering the worst job market since the Great Depression. After schools opted for virtual graduations, college seniors are preparing to get that first job.

Randel Hall was set to walk the stage for his master's degree next week, but he's been looking for a job in public health for months. He said he got his first offer a couple of days ago, and said even in in-demand fields like public health, the job market is still hard to get into.

"Everyday, just kept applying and eventually I was able to land a job in Nashville, Tennessee," Hall said.

Before last week, he wasn't sure of what his future was going to look like after getting his master's degree in public health from Oakwood University. He said the pandemic actually created more openings in his field.

"They hired a lot of contract chasers just for COVID-19, so I kind of got in that way," he said.

But, he said it wasn't easy. Hall said getting a job in public health is extremely competitive right now. And even though he has a job, the contract only lasts for three months. So while he's happy to be employed now, job security is still a concern.

"It's a slight worry I try not to...I try to just live in the moment and take it one day at a time," he said. "I'm still applying for permanent jobs while I'm working at this job, so either they'll extend it for 3-6 months, or I'll apply for another job and I'll get hired at another location."

He's trying to stay positive. He said he plans to use the next three months to get more experience so he can find a more permanent job.

"I do fear, that does come in my head sometimes, but I also know that because of this, because of the job that I had, I think that COVID-19 changed everything," he said. "I don't think it will go back to completely the way it was before, so I think that public health has stood out."

Hall said he knows firsthand how difficult this job market is. His advice to other graduates is to keep pushing forward and hope for the best.