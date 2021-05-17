Colbert County continues coronavirus vaccination efforts amid new CDC mask guidelines

Colbert County has one of the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state.

More than 40% of residents 16 and older have had at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to the statewide average of 34%.

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael David Smith says the county has such a high vaccination rate thanks to the Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital.

"I do believe that those two entities doing what they've done and putting all their effort into that is what helped us get our percentage up there," says Smith.

The Colbert County Health Department has had a facility open five days a week in Sheffield for people to get vaccinated. For those who can't make it to Sheffield, Helen Keller Hospital has community clinics.

Smith says the hospital is "going out into churches and into the communities, so again people just have better access to that."

With these efforts, Smith hopes the county will continue to increase its vaccination rate.

But he is worried new mask guidelines could hold people back from getting the vaccine.

"I do have a fear that it could possibly cause some people to not want to get the vaccine because they're feeling like, OK, if the mask mandates are dropped that means everything is OK," says Smith.

For people who are choosing not to get vaccinated, Smith says a potential summer spike in Covid-19 cases could change their mind.

"Going into summertime people are going to start gathering again and we (may) start seeing some spikes, and so that could be a good thing in the way it shows people, hey, there is still a need to go get vaccinated," says Smith.

Smith wants to remind people that just because the mask mandate has lifted, not everyone should stop wearing a mask. It's only those who are fully vaccinated who should be mask-free, which is one more reason to go out and get the vaccine.

Colbert County has also received a grant from Gov. Kay Ivey to purchase a mobile vaccination clinic. Smith thinks it will help increase the vaccination rate since officials will be able to reach more people in the community.