Colbert County Schools release plans for new school year

On Tuesday, Colbert County Schools released their reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The plan details the steps the school system is taking to keep students and staff safe this fall.

Teachers will return to school on a staggered schedule starting August 10. Training will be provided to teachers until August 20. Students will return August 24 through August 27.

The plan details how the school system will put safety first when making decisions and explains the steps that will be taken if an employee or student tests positive for coronavirus.

When an employee or student tests positive, all persons within the class will be notified. The classroom or area exposed will be closed until deep cleaning can be performed, and the area will remain unoccupied for 24 hours. Face coverings will be recommended based on the level of community spread.

Parents will be able to choose from traditional or remote instruction. Blended instruction will only occur when traditional learning is interrupted due to the coronavirus, a weather event or a local or state order.

