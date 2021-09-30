Clear

Colbert County Schools extends mask mandate through semester's end

The district has seen more cases among students and staff in the first two months of this school year than in all of the 2020-2021 school year, Hand said.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 1:25 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Colbert County Schools will continue requiring masks for the rest of the semester, the system's superintendent said Thursday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Chris Hand said the mask mandate will be reevaluated later this year, and whether the mask mandate will be extended further will be made on Dec. 15.

"Since we implemented the masking policy in early September, we have seen a steady decline in the number of positive cases," Hand said. "As of this week, we only have a total of eight new positive cases systemwide."

Those cases are all students, according to Hand, who noted that in just the first two months of the school year, Colbert County Schools had already seen more cases than were reported in all of the 2020-2021 school year.

Hand said wearing masks might be inconvenient or considered problematic by some, but he firmly believes the declining rate can be attributed to Colbert County Schools’ mandate.

“I believe that the significant improvements we are seeing are worth the efforts of maintaining our current plan,” Hand told parents and guardians.

The superintendent reminded parents and guardians that as long as students are fully masked and maintain social distancing, the state health department does not require quarantining if a student is exposed.

“This helps us avoid spending countless hours contact tracing and sending home those who are exposed at school,” he said. “Also, it helps us keep more of our students at school for instruction, activities and athletics.”

Hand ended his letter by thanking everyone for their ongoing efforts to keep students, families, faculty, staff and others safe.

