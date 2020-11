The Colbert County Probate Office will be closed all week after the probate judge said there was a COVID-19 outbreak.

Judge Daniel Rosser said in a statement he and three employees tested positive for coronavirus and several others were experiencing symptoms.

"This is going to cause a lot of people a lot of problems and for that I am truly sorry," Rosser said.

He added that all three employees who tested positive handled elections on Tuesday.

A specific reopening date was not announced.