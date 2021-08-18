Clear

Colbert County High School moves to remote learning due to Covid spike

This is the second school in the Colbert County School System to go virtual due to Covid cases.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 8:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Colbert County High School has moved to remote learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Students are expected to return Aug. 30.

The school had been under a mask-wearing requirement due to the number of cases. A spike led to the decision to go virtual.

Hatton Elementary School in Leighton already is operating virtually. Students are expected to return to the building on Aug. 24.

While the school system as a whole does not require masks, five of its schools are currently under mandates for students and staff to wear them due to Covid.

At Cherokee and Colbert Heights elementary schools, the mask-wearing requirement is expected to end about Aug. 25.

At Leighton Elementary School and Cherokee High School, the mask-wearing requirement is expected to send Aug. 28.

Masking remains optional at all other Colbert County School System schools.

