Clear

Colbert County Courthouse closes until April 6

The county commission says everything will be done online or over the phone.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Colbert County Courthouse is closed until April 6.

Employees are still going to work and be answering phones. It's up to department heads to decide to limit staff.

The county commission says everything will be done online or over the phone. This affects tag renewal and property taxes.

Find more information about closures due to coronavirus here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events