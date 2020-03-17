The Colbert County Courthouse is closed until April 6.
Employees are still going to work and be answering phones. It's up to department heads to decide to limit staff.
The county commission says everything will be done online or over the phone. This affects tag renewal and property taxes.
Find more information about closures due to coronavirus here.
Related Content
- Colbert County Courthouse closes until April 6
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
- Marshall County Courthouse closing to prevent spread of coronavirus
- US Capitol closing to public until April amid coronavirus outbreak
- Alabama schools closed from at least March 19th to April 3rd for COVID-19
- Morgan County senior citizen centers closed due to coronavirus
- Marshall County Schools closing Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus
- Marshall County Schools close Monday, before mandatory statewide coronavirus shutdown
- Jackson County Schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns
Scroll for more content...