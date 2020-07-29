Clements High coaching staff member has coronavirus; volleyball practice suspended

Clements High School in Athens announced Wednesday that volleyball practice will not take place “for at least 10 days” due to a person’s positive coronavirus test.
The school says the person who tested positive is a member of the coaching staff.
The tweet from the school does not specifically say if the person is a member of the volleyball coaching staff.
Practice is being delayed “due to the need to quarantine staff.”
