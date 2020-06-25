City of Madison requires face masks in municipal buildings due to spike in coronavirus cases

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Madison County, the City of Madison is now requiring all employees and visitors in city facilities to wear face masks.

The policy goes into effect on Friday, June 26.

This city provided a statement on Thursday about the change. You can read it below:

In relation to the spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, the City of Madison will mandate masking at all city facilities beginning Friday, June 26th. To ensure the safety of our citizens and employees, masks will be required to enter city facilities and should be worn in all common areas.

Mayor Finley states, “The rise in positive Covid-19 cases county wide dictates that we continue to take additional positive actions to combat the spread. Thus, starting tomorrow Friday June 26th all City of Madison facilities including City Hall and Dublin Park will go from highly recommended to mandatory masking. Masks will be required in all transition areas and in meetings unless the parties are able to stay six feet apart. Lastly, all spectators at City Council meetings and during Court will be required to wear masks unless speaking.”

Employees will lead by example, cleaning jointly used equipment before and after use each time. Employees will also be wearing masks to, from and during meetings, unless a safe six foot distance can be adhered to. Additionally, any employee who is tested for COVID-19 must remain quarantined until they receive their results.

As previously established, persons who are sick and/or symptomatic should not come to City Hall or other municipal buildings.