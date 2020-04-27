City of Madison: 2nd Engineering Department employee tests positive for coronavirus

The city of Madison says another Engineering department employee has tested postive for coronavirus.

The city says its Human Resources department learned of the positive diagnosis today, and that the employee has not been at work since April 22.

The city is not sure when the employee, who is in self-quarantine, was tested.

The city said department employees who were in contact with the worker have been notified, and that the entire building is cleaned every day.

This is at least the second city of Madison employee to contract coronavirus. The other employee also worked in the Engineering Department.

That employee's positive diagnosis was announced by Mayor Paul Finley on March 23.

At the time, Finley said the employee was in quarantine at home and recovering well.

