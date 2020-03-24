City of Huntsville to give update on coronavirus

The City of Huntsville will be providing another update Tuesday on the status of coronavirus in our community.

That update will happen at noon, and we expect to hear from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency director and Crestwood Hospital.

At the briefing on Monday, we learned one person is being treated for the virus at Huntsville Hospital Main and two others are at the hospital’s campus in Madison.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers told us their focus is on getting people with other illnesses and injuries back home quickly.

We also learned the hospital is working with surgery centers to get more respirators just in case they are needed. As for personal protection equipment the staff needs, Spillers tells us the hospital has a decent supply right now, and he's noticed the staff has also started to make their own.

"I have seen people walk around the hospital today with colorful masks on. We aren't going to tell them to take it off," he said. “That's okay. If you want to go home and knit a mask, sew a mask and put it on, a little bit’s better. Everybody could do that. No harm, no foul."

As long as the homemade gear meets certain guidelines, staff will be allowed to use them.

Spillers told us the key to not running out of protective gear is to get test results back faster. That way more patients are able to be quarantined at home.