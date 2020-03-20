City of Huntsville closes all recreation centers in response to coronavirus

The city of Huntsville is closing all of its recreation centers to the public, effective immediately.
You can find more about the city of Huntsville's coronavirus response here.
City leaders and health professionals will hold a news conference Friday at noon. WAAY 31 with livestream this.
Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter
