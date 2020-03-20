Clear
City of Huntsville closes all recreation centers in response to coronavirus

City leaders and health professionals will hold a news conference Friday at noon.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 9:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The city of Huntsville is closing all of its recreation centers to the public, effective immediately.

City leaders and health professionals will hold a news conference Friday at noon.

