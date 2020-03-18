The City of Decatur says it’s closed the following recreation facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic:
· Aquadome Recreation Center
· Aquadome Pool
· Fort Decatur Recreation Center
· Ingalls Harbor Pavilion
· Jack Allen Soccer Complex
· Jimmy Johns Tennis Center
· Old State Bank
· T.C. Almon Recreation Center
· Southern Railway Train Depot
· Wilson Morgan Ballfields
Related Content
- City of Decatur closes some recreation facilities due to coronavirus
- Decatur Parks & Recreation temporarily closing some facilities due to coronavirus
- Nursing facility implements restrictions due to coronavirus
- Arab City Schools closing Monday due to coronavirus
- Athens, Russellville, Cullman City schools closing Tuesday due to coronavirus
- Sheffield City Schools close due to threat of coronavirus
- Decatur postpones State of the City Address due to coronavirus concerns
- Morgan County senior citizen centers closed due to coronavirus
- Limestone County Senior Centers close due to coronavirus
- Madison County Courthouse, Probate Office closing due to coronavirus
Scroll for more content...