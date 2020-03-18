Clear
City of Decatur closes some recreation facilities due to coronavirus

The City of Decatur is closing some recreation facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Decatur says it’s closed the following recreation facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic:

· Aquadome Recreation Center

· Aquadome Pool

· Fort Decatur Recreation Center

· Ingalls Harbor Pavilion

· Jack Allen Soccer Complex

· Jimmy Johns Tennis Center

· Old State Bank

· T.C. Almon Recreation Center

· Southern Railway Train Depot

· Wilson Morgan Ballfields

