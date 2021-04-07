City of Athens will not issue local mask mandate

The City of Athens will not issue a local mask mandate when the state’s requirement ends Apr. 9.

A statement from a city spokesperson, Holly Hollman, said “Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Wednesday, April 7, he will not issue a local mask mandate now that Gov. Kay Ivey has rescinded the statewide mask mandate.”

The state order does not require masks but says they’re strongly encouraged.

“Our local businesses and organizations can follow state guidelines and make their own decision whether to encourage or require masks,” Marks said. “COVID certainly has not gone away although more people are getting the vaccine. We still need to be cautious and have personal responsibility.”

Hollman said some city facilities may require masks because of the high volume of foot traffic, like the Athens Police Department. In these cases, notices will be posted at entrances to let people know if masks or other restrictions are required there. She also said seating will remain spaced apart for Athens City Council meetings and other meetings at City Hall.