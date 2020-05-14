City of Athens to open drive-in theater this weekend amid coronavirus outbreak

Under Alabama's Safer at Home order, entertainment venues aren't allowed to reopen.

But WAAY-31 learned there's an exception to the order this weekend in Athens.

The Cinemagic Theatre on East Jefferson Street plans to allow people in for the first time since March for a fundraising event.

We spoke with the owner about how they'll keep everyone safe.

Just behind these gates you can see the movie screen... and if you come back this weekend, you'll stay in your car, turn the radio on and be able to listen inside while staying six feet away from others.

"Pack the car full of as many people as you'd like and I think according to the state rules, it's supposed to be one family or one family group that's supposed to be in the car," said Ralph Freehauf, owner of Cinemagic Theatre in Athens.

About 6 p.m. this Friday and Saturday he's hosting a movie showing as a fundraiser for the group "Limestone County Churches Involved."

The foundation runs a food bank that's supporting families in need.

Freehauf told WAAY-31 he knows how important their work is because his family has used the service before.

Now, he says helping them is something he felt he needed to do.

"I want to pay it back. It's important to me. We've always tried to pay back and make donations and to help other people," he said.

Freehauf is asking for a $10 donation for admission and that money will go to the food bank.

He told us there will only be 40 cars allowed in instead of the usual 80, and you won't be allowed out of your car during the show.

But Freehauf hopes those rules can change by Memorial Day weekend so people get the chance to get out and enjoy themselves, safely.

"If we do well both weekends then we plan to continue on until we can finally open the indoor," he said.

Freehauf told WAAY-31 it is first come, first serve this weekend and if they have more than 40 cars come they'll close the gate and ask for people to come by a different time.

The Department of Public Health told WAAY-31 drive-in theaters are considered entertainment venues and can't reopen the under the new order.

But, the city of Athens told us it received permission from the Attorney General's office for Cinemagic to open for this weekend's fundraiser.

