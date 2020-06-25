Athens gets creative, goes drive-in for July 4th fireworks show

As several cities cancelled their Fourth of July plans, the city of Athens got creative this year and will host a drive-in fireworks show.

WAAY 31 found out what precautions the city is asking of you if you choose to come.

The show will be at the Athens High School football stadium this year and the city wants you to stay in your vehicle for the entire show.

The city believes this lets you keep social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and allows you to be with your family and friends.

"Control the crowds and limit crowds. It's something you can't do with a fireworks show because everybody comes from miles around, excited to see them," said Cayce Lee, social media specialist at the Athens-Limestone Vistors center.

She said with so many cities canceling firework shows this year, they're expecting a huge crowd, but safety is more important than ever.

"We request that they do the sanitation, carry their hand sanitizer with them and use masks. Minimize contact especially with people that arent of your group," she said.

And with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in North Alabama, Lee hopes people follow all safety precautions before, during and after July 4th fireworks.

"We're just asking for cooperation in the situation we're in and if you can help us control it, we'll keep everybody healthy and we won't have to make exceptions for when high school sports starts and we have to empty the stadiums just to let the kids play," she said.

The show will be at the Athens High School stadium and the Visitors Center is asking you arrive by 8 p.m.

The show starts at 8:15.