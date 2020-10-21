City Cafe in Decatur is officially closing

The coronavirus is contributing to the loss of another local business.

On Monday, the historic City Cafe posted on Facebook that it will not reopen after previously shutting down for repairs in June.

The impact of coronavirus is part of the reason the Decatur cafe is closing down. During the time the cafe was getting renovated, the owner, Steve Alred, was presented a new business opportunity.

Even though his time owning the City Cafe is ending, Alred hopes a new owner will be able to take his place and continue the legacy.

"The location and the history and everything, I feel comfortable someone will be able to take this and keep running with it," said Alred. "It helps me let go. You know, the cake is baked and it just needs the icing, put on the icing and decorate it.”

All the kitchen equipment and the restaurant's name are for sale.