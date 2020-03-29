Churches turning to live-streaming instead of in-person service

Churches across North Alabama are canceling in-person worship services indefinitely. This is due to the latest state-wide health order, stating no more than ten people should be in one place outside of a work setting.

For Karen Smith, a regular church-goer, watching the Sunday morning St. Johns Episcopal Worship online, is her new normal.

"It's reassuring. It helps me realize the church is still there and that we can reach it," said Decatur resident, Karen Smith.

Churches across North Alabama are canceling their in-person services and streaming them on Facebook or on a website.

"We're doing the best we can to still keep everyone connected," said Huntsville resident, Mandy Simons.

Mandy Simons attends Willowbrook Baptist Church, and her father is a pastor there. They've decided to stream their services to protect people from the Coronavirus.

"It's interesting. Our community has been so supportive. Everybody has posted pictures of themselves watching," said Simons.

Church-goers say there's a huge difference between watching service and physically being in a church setting.

"Being in a sacred place fills me with joy. Hearing the music from the organ," said Smith.

"Especially with little kids, you have that distraction versus being in church," said Simons.

Simons and Smith believe no matter where or how they attend church, it's helping them hold onto hope.

"It just gives me a sense of peace and a sense of belonging to a larger group," said Smith.

"We need each other more now than ever. We're in really scary unprecedented times," said Simons.

Simons says right now all events are canceled through the church and they are currently trying to put together a virtual egg hunt for Easter.