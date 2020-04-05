Churches stream service online

The state's new stay-at-home order allows a person to leave their home for religious worship services as long as those services include fewer than ten people.

The order also allows for "drive-in" services, which requires people to stay in their cars and have each car parked six feet apart.

The madison county sheriff's office says it will be enforcing these rules by giving people warnings.

WAAY 31 spoke to the pastor of Southwood Presbyterian Church in Huntsville. They are now only allowing about seven people in their church to put together the service and then they are streaming it online.

"That's one of those things that we grieve, not being able to be together in person and to have empty rooms because that's something we share together," said pastor, Will Spink.

Spink says the people who are coming into the church to put on the Sunday service are all staying six feet apart from each other.

The health order is scheduled to end on April 30.