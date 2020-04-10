Churches prepare for Easter amid Coronavirus pandemic

Church pastors are preparing for Easter a little differently this year.

Churches in North Alabama are streaming services online or holding drive-in services.

At Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, the pastor told WAAY 31 they are doing a drive-in service while keeping social distancing in mind.

Church members will park their cars about six feet apart and won't be allowed to roll down their windows.

This Easter Sunday, churches across North Alabama will be empty.

"The joy that that brings can be lived anywhere. It doesn't have to be here at church or any other church," said Reverend Chase Ackerman with the St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur.

Pastors are using unusual ways to preach the gospel.

"We believe in what we're doing so strongly that we will figure out different ways to do it instead of just calling it off," said Pastor Andy John King at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.

Churches are live-streaming Sunday service, while other pastors are trying to avoid any technical issues for Easter.

"We are actually pre-recording our services this weekend," said Pastor at Southwood Presbyterian Church, Will Spink.

Some churches are holding drive-in-style services.

"They'll drive-in, they'll be spaced out by a team of volunteers and then they will be distanced from each other and we have a transmitter so they will tune in over the radio," said King.

When it comes to the canceled Easter egg hunts, there's a backup plan for that too.

"We have filled eggs, we are making baskets full of resurrection stories and books," said Director of Children's Ministry St. John's Episcopal Church, Sally Marsh.

Volunteers will drop those baskets off at the homes of children who attend St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur.

"Being able to smile at them through the door and wave. It helps, but it's still hard," said Marsh.

All of these plans are being made in an effort to have some sort of normalcy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Easter is still going to happen whether we are together or not," said Ackerman.

Pastors tell WAAY 31 there will be less than ten people inside the church to live-stream service this Sunday.