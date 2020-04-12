Churches celebrate Easter with drive-in services

Easter celebrations are different for just about everyone, but all day, churches across North Alabama have found unique ways to still celebrate.

"Today, amid the weather here, we are doing drive-in resurrection Sunday service," said the pastor of Unlimited Ministries of Alabama, Madge Atkinson.

"When I first heard we were going to do this, I was a little skeptical about being around others and getting out but it was wonderful," said church member, Shawn Drake.

For the very first time, Unlimited Ministries of Alabama held a drive-in service for Easter Sunday.

"Everyone is six feet apart from each other and no one will be allowed to get out of their cars for any reason," said Atkinson.

"Since being stuck at home for a long time, it was amazing to be here even though we couldn't get close to each other," said Drake.

Church-goers watched the service from their cars, rolling down their windows and istening to the pastor.

"If we felt the need, we blew our horns and waived. It was a wonderful feeling," said Drake.

A feeling that they hope can continue to experience throughout the pandemic.

"We were excited to be able to finally just from a distance, see our friends and our family." said Atkinson.

"The world is a scary place right now. We just have to have faith that things are going to get better," said Drake.

Not all churches had drive-thru services, but many did live-stream this Easter Sunday.