Churches are celebrating Christmas differently during the pandemic

Christmas is Friday, but Christmas services for churches are going to look different this year.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

Christmas is Friday, but Christmas services for churches are going to look different this year.

We spoke to local church leaders about how their congregations are celebrating the holidays.

Churches here in Huntsville have had to make adjustments during the Coronavirus pandemic.

That means holding services outside, limiting the number of people that can come to indoor services or not having service at all.

"We normally have Christmas Eve services and we are doing those services this year," said Paul Allen.

Reverand Paul Allen is the senior pastor of First Christian Church.

He says the church has multiple options for people to join in on Christmas Eve services.

"We have a service at four o'clock that is aimed for our congregation for families, families with children. It's outside so there will be plenty of room to social distance," said Allen.

People can also watch services online.

"We know that not everybody feels comfortable coming and there might not be room for everyone so, we're also doing virtual services on our Facebook page," said Allen.

Some churches in the area are not having any Christmas services at all.

"We're not gonna actually have service on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day because of how limited things are," said Byron Brown, Senior Pastor at Church of the Nazarene.

But Byron Brown says his church celebrated Christmas early.

"So, we celebrated the four Sunday's of Advent and today was Christmas Sunday for us," said Brown.

Now First Christian Church will still have their traditional Christmas Eve service in person at five o'clock.

Only about 75 people can come though to maintain social distancing

