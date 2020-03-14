Church services canceled, altered in North Alabama by coronavirus

WAAY 31 is compiling a list of church services and religious events cancelled or postponed in North Alabama due to concerns about coronavirus.
WAAY 31 airs religious programming at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Did we miss an event? Let us know by emailing newsroom@waaytv.com.
- Willowbrook Church has cancelled services March 15 and 22. You can livestream the 9:15 service HERE.
- All Refuge Church campuses will be closed Sunday March 15
- Central United Methodist Church in Decatur church activities and worship ceremonies canceled through March 20. This Sunday's service will be live streamed online on Facebook Live.
- Hillwood Baptist Church, Huntsville will not meet on Sunday, March 15 or on Wednesday, March 18. A message from the pastor will be on Hillwood's Facebook page Sunday.
- Religious services at the Bicentennial Chapel at Redstone Arsenal have been canceled until further notice
- The Rt. Rev. Kee Sloan, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, has directed “each of the parishes and worshipping communities of the Diocese of Alabama to suspend face-to-face services of public worship in confined spaces for the next three weeks.” This includes services on March 15, 22 and 29, as well as all midweek services and group meetings.
- Balance For Life classes cancelled at United Methodist Church in New Hope until May 3 or further notice.
- Central Baptist Church in Decatur will not have worship services at the church on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
- First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Huntsville has cancelled Sunday services March 15 and 22.
- All campuses of Clements Baptist Church will relocate services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to their online campus at clementsbaptist.org
