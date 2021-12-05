Christmas tree farm sets good deals ahead of holiday, even with nationwide shortage

The price of Christmas trees may have some breaking the bank, as there's a shortage of them right now.

But, there's one place in Madison county where you won't have to worry.

It's called Christmas at the Corner in Hazel Green and they made sure to secure low prices for you and your family this holiday season, along with a bit of Christmas cheer.

"We just wanted something where families could make memories together at Christmas. More than just go buy a Christmas tree... more than just go see Santa," said Spencer Hudson.

Spencer Hudson owns Christmas at the Corner and the families there Sunday night were in for a treat.

There were Christmas trees to buy, a place to decorate cookies and write letters to Santa, live music, and the best treat of all was at the petting zoo.

"Goats. In pajamas," said Cambreigh Holifield & Naomi Manzow.

There were piggies and bunnies at the petting zoo too.

Some were worried their Christmas trees might be expensive this year because of a nation-wide shortage, but Hudson was able to work with a supplier that helped them to lock in on a low price earlier this year.

"We were able to lock in a price early like that and we wanted to pass on a good price to our customers so everyone could afford to have a live tree at their house," said Hudson.

Hudson told us nothing beats the smell of a Christmas tree and seeing families come together to pick out their own and one little girl named Naomi Manzow told WAAY-31 it's her favorite time of the year.

"I love Christmas," she said.

The icing on the cake Sunday night wasn't the gift store, the piggies or the sweets, but a special someone made an appearance: Santa Clause.

"Thank you for bringing us presents," said Cambreigh Holifield.

If you couldn't make it out, Hudson says that's okay, because there's time for everyone.

"I'd like for them to come and just enjoy themselves, is part of it now, and of course, come back next year. We look to do this many years in a row," he said.

Christmas at the Corner will stay open until December 23rd where the owner says he hopes you can come and have fun just like the families did Sunday night.

Hudson told us they have planted nearly 900 Christmas trees and they plan to plant that many every year.

In 4 years, they told us they want to allow for people to come in and cut down their own tree as a special treat.